



We're now releasing a hotfix patch to address a few high prio issues in yesterdays release.

4.1.1 should be available to download via Steam, with GOG and MS following as soon as possible.



Please find the patch notes below.





Stellaris 4.1.1 patch notes

Rare CTD when interacting with the precursor selector in the galaxy settings.

Prevented early patron relations initialization by checking for potentials before country initialization.

Fixed Machine Intelligences being forced to have the Shroud-Forged origin if you did not own The Machine Age, likely causing another CTD.

Added a robust technical safeguard to prevent that CTD even if there is incorrect script.

Resource Consolidation and Void Dwellers now once again start with energy and mining districts.



The team will keep working on further fixing and balancing based on your reports, aiming towards a proper patch at a later time.



Until then!