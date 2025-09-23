Dear tinkerers,

as usual, thank you so much for playing Rogue Voltage in Early Access. We are well on our way to the version 1.0 and your feedback is helping a lot.

Only 86 Steam reviews left until we can push for "Overwhelmingly Positive", so if you're reading this and you've been enjoying the game and you haven't left a review yet, it would be incredibly helpful if you took a minute and wrote a couple of lines.

GAMEPLAY CHANGES:

All characters start with 5 HP now

New passive enemy skill "Autonomous" signifies that e.g. the crab arms will continue fighting when the body is dead

Modules are only shown in the encyclopedia if you have seen them once

Dinosaur "Allmother" boss now deals 1 damage with the deceleration ray attack. Also look at its amazing new sprite sheet!

MAIN MENU OVERHAUL:

As there are new menu items popping up with the encyclopedia etc. I felt we needed a bit more structure.

MODULE DROP TABLE TWEAKS:

Being offered meaningful modules options as loot is the most important thing for the outline of a run.

We are continously iterating over the drop tables to balance out power level and pick rates.

Removed Exploitation Aggregate from the tables. Might come back as an Generator variety in the future

Aeolian Cell is upshifted to uncommon (from common)

Passive Medikit downshifted to uncommon (from rare)

Regeneration Vault downshifted to uncommon (from rare)

Nitrous Dispenser downshifted to uncommon (from rare)

Repair Kit downshifted to common (from uncommon)

Monster Sensor downshifted to common (from uncommon)

Healing Sensor now also drops in common

Merger Factory now also also drops in common and loses Overload when dropping in stage 1

Acceleration Potion Factory now also drops in common

Toggled Storage Charger gains Malfunctioning when dropping in stage 1

Accumulation Sensor, Sensor Sensor and Passive Storage Inductor gain Overload when dropping in stage 3

Emergency Acceleration Vault is back in common, now comes with universal jack

Blaster Factory comes with universal jack

BUGFIXES:

Removed bug with Crust Sensor triggering twice when using Shower Head (sorry Alice players)

Fixed Protozoon's "Grav. Spill" on death

Fixed big with Snail's "Shlorp" skill reducing the charge of a Shield Vault to -1

Fixed Windup Toys not locking themselves to rack correctly

ICE BIOME PLAYTEST #1:

There is a preliminary playtest for the upcoming Ice Biome available from the Steam Beta branch.

If you're reading this and you want to get involved with the design and balancing of the new content: Switch to the beta branch with the password "gravistrophe".

I am gathering intelligence about the perceived and factual power level of the biome which will take a couple of iterations. The graphics and SFX are also still prototypical. Let me know what you think about the designs in the Discord!

KNOWN BUGS:

There is an ongoing bug with the cooldown redirector window not showing properly. We're trying to have that resolved soon.

As usual, huge thanks to the lovely Discord-Community, who is extremely helpful and creative to give feedback, post ideas, help brainstorming for new content and report bugs. Come nerd out with us!

Enjoy wiring up the new version, let me know what you think in the comments or on the Discord.

Have a great summer!

All the best from Berlin,

Luca