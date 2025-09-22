 Skip to content
Major 22 September 2025 Build 20080018
Update notes via Steam Community

Your feedback makes the game better! Today we released a major update based on your most important requests. For example, the diary now always opens on the last page you closed it on.

 

List of changes in patch 1.2:

 

Bugs:

1) Fixed a bug that caused a green stripe to appear at the bottom of the screen.

2) Fixed a bug with an inactive chest in the “Village” location.

3) Fixed a bug on the “Village” map when interacting with Stepan Razin's well.

 

Content:

1) A section with finds has been added to the main menu — now you can collect items.

2) A section with interesting notes on anomalous zones has been added to the main menu — real quotes from tourists who visited the Zhigulevsky Mountains.

3) A “Read” button has been added to the diary.

4) The mechanism for displaying content in the diary has been improved.

5) Now the diary opens on the page where it was closed.

6) A visual display of the saving process has been added.

7) The speed of backpack searches has been increased.

8) Changes have been made to the “Cave” map to improve the gaming experience.

9) Additional environment elements have been added to the “Village” map.

 

Now is the time to play Temple of the Green Moon, if you haven't already!

