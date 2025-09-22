ADDED:
- Added a lightning animation for the "Cloud with Lightning" item.
- Added new behavior for the "Banana in Socks" item: if the moon is active, it will walk in a circle on the moon's surface.
CHANGED:
- The lenses of the "AquamenGlasses" are now slightly transparent.
- Significantly reduced the delay before the inventory updates after an item exchange.
FIXED:
- Fixed a bug where the point accumulation sound could loop and play for a long time if the player kept clicking during a large points payout.
- Fixed a visual issue where when assigning items like "Little Cloud" and others, their image could extend beyond the window boundaries and get clipped.
Thank you for your support and attention to detail! We continue to improve the game for you. Enjoy! ❤️
