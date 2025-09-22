 Skip to content
22 September 2025 Build 20079955 Edited 22 September 2025 – 17:19:03 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

FEATURES & CHANGES

  • ADDED support for the Nuclear Option exporter written by Gabor Nemeth
  • ADDED 4 additional chart windows
  • ADDED Playback speed of x120
  • ADDED “Data Capture Mode” option to the DCS World exporter to improve recording performance
  • ADDED Simulation pause recording to DCS World exporter for accurate media playback synchronization
  • ADDED Touchdown velocity addon for MSFS & X-Plane
  • ADDED Gibraltar database and terrain for BMS 4.37.6
  • ADDED support for relative path to DCS World exporter: lfs.writedir() + "path/"
  • ADDED DCS World: CH-47F advanced telemetry
  • ADDED DCS World: F4U-1D advanced telemetry
  • ADDED DCS World Cold War Germany Map and runways
  • ADDED DCS World Iraq Map and runways
  • ADDED DCS World Afghanistan Map terrain and runways
  • ADDED Event Log Extras add-on to edit events and kill-remove aircraft
  • ADDED ComboBoxes to Lua DialogBoxes API
  • ADDED Error messages for telemetry export failures when saving to a CSV file
  • ADDED Support for multiple XML files for custom elevation and texture maps
  • ADDED /ExportTelemetry command line option
  • ADDED Carrier Landing Pattern addon from Tickler
  • ADDED Lua Command Server add-on to remotely execute Lua instructions
  • ADDED Hundredths of seconds to the time displayed in the 3D view
  • IMPROVED you can now remove any type of event from the event-log
  • IMPROVED Improved fuel quantity export for most high-fidelity DCS World aircraft
  • IMPROVED Fuel Consumption add-on to calculate over distance or time
  • IMPROVED updated Earth magnetic field up to 2030 (IGRF-14)
  • IMPROVED media synchronization now supports sub-second accuracy via YYYYMMDDThhmmss.ssssZ
  • IMPROVED speed calculations especially at very high altitude

FIXES

  • FIXED crash when merging multiple files via the command line with the event log active
  • FIXED crash when opening shortcuts via the tacview: protocol
  • FIXED crash when reloading addons using the "Pick 3D Point" feature
  • FIXED magnetic heading was not always displayed in the 3D view and telemetry windows
  • FIXED custom elevation maps with negative altitudes were not working properly
  • FIXED events deletion from the event log was not always working
  • FIXED bookmarks not always showing in red on the timeline
  • FIXED -OpenMedia command line option not working for windows 5 to 8

Changed depots in beta branch

Windows Tacview Content Depot 1174861
