22 September 2025 Build 20079807 Edited 22 September 2025 – 17:09:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

September 23 Update Content

Fixed:

1. Fixed the issue where the encyclopedia is not unlocked after defeating the monster - Countess

2. Fixed the issue where the BOSS display image is incorrect when encountering the mini-BOSS in the 5th level

3. Fixed the issue where some UI may not be destroyed after the ""Treasure Hunt"" event is completed

4. Fixed the issue where the reward collection interface may not display after killing a monster

5. Fixed the issue where runes can be synthesized or reforged without consumption when purchasing runes during synthesis or reforging

6. Fixed the issue where characters and monsters may act together during Auto-Battle, causing the battle to interrupt

7. Fixed the issue where the game may crash at the start of a battle

8. Fixed the issue where the 5th level BGM still plays when returning to the main interface

9. Fixed the issue where the item book icon disappears when closing after use

10. Fixed the issue where dice disappear when clicking to use again after an item book is used

Optimized:

1. Optimized: When using two dice, using the remote dice will roll both to the specified points

