22 September 2025 Build 20079726 Edited 22 September 2025 – 16:59:37 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Fixed a bug causing page loops during the puzzle quests
- Fixed blank buttons displaying in some quests
- Added additional pages to puzzles

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3206771
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 3206772
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 3206773
  • Loading history…
