Hey everyone,



after what feels like forever, GunBlocks is finally out in Early Access! 🎉

You can now play the full first chapter — packed with puzzles, explosions, and plenty of bad jokes. It’s the foundation for everything that’s still to come, and I can’t wait to hear what you think.

Your feedback will help shape the next chapters and features as the game grows during Early Access.

If you haven’t yet, you can also try the free demo, or just jump right into the chaos!

And if you want to hang out, share feedback, or report bugs, come join our Discord — we’re a small but very friendly crew there.

Thank you so much for your patience and support — it really means a lot to see GunBlocks finally in your hands. 💛

– Steve

Make H.A.P.P.Y. proud!