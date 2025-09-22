🃏 Change log version 1.0.9 (56):
QUALITY OF LIFE
Sand rocks can now be broken on Brickyard
Magic Essence and Bone now have priority to spawn on The Sorcerer's Heart
Magic Essence and Bone now can be stacked on The Sorcerer's Heart
Improved loot on Treasure Chests, focus drop when opening with an adventurer (open with Squire to get some Squire equipment)
You can now unequip equipment from adventurers by right clicking them
FIXES
Fixed a cloud sync bug reseting your profile when first opening the game on another PC
Fixed a dungeon progression issue from early testers that was blocking some achievements
We're listening to you
As said previously, we are listening to every feedback we got, so keep'em coming! New patches will arrive.
Thank you for your trust in us and make sure to join us on CrafTAE's Discord.
Cheers,
mappe
