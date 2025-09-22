 Skip to content
22 September 2025 Build 20079671 Edited 22 September 2025 – 16:52:25 UTC by Wendy Share
🃏 Change log version 1.0.9 (56):

QUALITY OF LIFE

  • Sand rocks can now be broken on Brickyard

  • Magic Essence and Bone now have priority to spawn on The Sorcerer's Heart

  • Magic Essence and Bone now can be stacked on The Sorcerer's Heart

  • Improved loot on Treasure Chests, focus drop when opening with an adventurer (open with Squire to get some Squire equipment)

  • You can now unequip equipment from adventurers by right clicking them

FIXES

  • Fixed a cloud sync bug reseting your profile when first opening the game on another PC

  • Fixed a dungeon progression issue from early testers that was blocking some achievements

We're listening to you

As said previously, we are listening to every feedback we got, so keep'em coming! New patches will arrive.

Thank you for your trust in us and make sure to join us on CrafTAE's Discord.

Cheers,

mappe

