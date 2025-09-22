Sorry for the lack of updates! I've been deep in development on Chapter 2, working on the plot, layout, artwork, and walking animations.
This patch includes:
· Tweaks to Sarah's model.
· Minor dialogue changes.
· New interactions (hint: they might be handy later 😉).
· Various bug fixes.
The walking animations are not included in this patch yet. I'm still not 100% happy with them (which is why Sarah's model got some tweaks!). I'm aiming for the next update.
Feedback is always appreciated. Thanks for your support
Patch 1.17.2025 is live!
