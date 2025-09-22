 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY BlockBlasters Hollow Knight: Silksong Dying Light: The Beast Deadlock The Leviathan's fantasy skate.
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
22 September 2025 Build 20079585 Edited 22 September 2025 – 16:52:30 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Sorry for the lack of updates! I've been deep in development on Chapter 2, working on the plot, layout, artwork, and walking animations.

This patch includes:

· Tweaks to Sarah's model.
· Minor dialogue changes.
· New interactions (hint: they might be handy later 😉).
· Various bug fixes.

The walking animations are not included in this patch yet. I'm still not 100% happy with them (which is why Sarah's model got some tweaks!). I'm aiming for the next update.

Feedback is always appreciated. Thanks for your support

Changed files in this update

Depot 3820891
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link