Sorry for the lack of updates! I've been deep in development on Chapter 2, working on the plot, layout, artwork, and walking animations.



This patch includes:



· Tweaks to Sarah's model.

· Minor dialogue changes.

· New interactions (hint: they might be handy later 😉).

· Various bug fixes.



The walking animations are not included in this patch yet. I'm still not 100% happy with them (which is why Sarah's model got some tweaks!). I'm aiming for the next update.



Feedback is always appreciated. Thanks for your support