22 September 2025 Build 20079484 Edited 22 September 2025 – 17:46:25 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Added a tooltip hint about locked play rules when "Stained Glass" board cut is selected
- Fixed an issue with missed constellations descriptions in Asian languages
- Fixed an issue where the game would freeze for a second when switching background music.
- Fixed an issue where the "E" button would open internal developer screen instead of the intended function

We are also preparing market assets / trading cards now for sending to review, so should be available soon.

