- Added a tooltip hint about locked play rules when "Stained Glass" board cut is selected
- Fixed an issue with missed constellations descriptions in Asian languages
- Fixed an issue where the game would freeze for a second when switching background music.
- Fixed an issue where the "E" button would open internal developer screen instead of the intended function
We are also preparing market assets / trading cards now for sending to review, so should be available soon.
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 3845831
- Loading history…
macOS Depot 3845832
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update