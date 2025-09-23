A lush forest full of water, but dangerous for adventurers from another world.

Between Earth and Gold : Provides gem inlay for equipment, enhancing combat power.

Oh, and the Council Hall’s tech is seriously overpowered!

Every Royal City building has received upgrades (not listed one by one).

New Park Commissions Subtle Probe, Guidance of an Old Friend, Peril Everywhere, The Instigator, Prism and Kingdom, Chaos in the Palace, What Happened After, Forest’s Yearning, King of Slackers