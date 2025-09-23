Congratulations! 🎉 PuPu’s Adventure Park Official Version is now released!
Here are the main updates for this version:
New Game Content
New Map: [Desert Region]
Barren and dry, low sweat collection rate, with mysterious interference.
Unique weather: Scorching Sun, Sandstorm, Ancient Curse.
New Map: [Dark Jungle Region]
A lush forest full of water, but dangerous for adventurers from another world.
Unique weather: Thunderstorm, Spore Season, Toxic Fumes.
New Adventure Buildings
Between Earth and Gold: Provides gem inlay for equipment, enhancing combat power.
Garden Pavilion: Offers storyline interactions related to the Royal City.
Council Hall: Provides a high-difficulty, multi-stage final battle.
Royal Palace Altar: Offers Royal City story interactions and extra support for the final battle.
Palace Back Garden: A maze exploration with rich rewards—watch out for traps!
New Building Tech
Every Royal City building has received upgrades (not listed one by one).
Oh, and the Council Hall’s tech is seriously overpowered!
New Park Commissions Subtle Probe, Guidance of an Old Friend, Peril Everywhere, The Instigator, Prism and Kingdom, Chaos in the Palace, What Happened After, Forest’s Yearning, King of Slackers
New Adventurer Identities
Hooded Assassin: A gray force walking between light and darkness, extremely dangerous. Prefers silent weapons and name-written notes.
Checkered Detective: Never lets a clue slip away, solves mysteries by unraveling threads. Sometimes takes small jobs to make ends meet.
Free Maid: Loves cleaning and earning extra cash—everything shines wherever she goes.
New Heroes
(General) Xuanmo: A brotherly leader, bonded with fellow gem bearers.
(Desert) Xuě Duōduō, Jim, Abberadin, Duke.
(Jungle) Sis, Scarlet, Belle, Lanoxia.
New PuPu Divine Tower: Tower of Union
New Buildings: Four ??? production zones, with related gameplay
New Illusion Building: Royal City Signpost
PuPu level cap increased to 5, Fountain of Life cap raised to 20
New PuPu Nest Building: Cake Machine
New PuPu Transformation Toys: Suspicious Machine, Bald Imp, Savage Mask, Seasonal Fish, Time Model, Frying Pan, Pizza Base
New Hero Adventure Skills
Each hero unlocks a unique adventure skill after completing [Hero Story 2] commission.
Adventure skills are passively active during hero adventures, granting powerful buffs to park buildings.
New Hero Research Skills
Each hero unlocks a research skill after completing [Hero Story 3] commission.
Research skills are passively active during ??? research, providing corresponding improvements.
New tutorial guidance for Emissary Tower operations.
New [Adventurer List] to view adventurers’ status in the park.
New [PuPu Marker] function.
Content Adjustments
Adjusted weather types, seasonal months, and frequency for different maps.
Adjusted certain adventurer wish objectives, adding optional paths for some.
Adjusted preferences of certain adventurer identities, lowered some preference requirements.
Adjusted scene visual effects.
Grassland terrain: added “Cherry Blossom Season,” removed “Spore Season.”
Added loading screens when switching certain scenes.
Adjusted point requirements for unlocking Park Blueprint buildings.
Adjusted item sale logic when adventurers perform selling interactions.
Added save-file upload option to the problem report page.
Other interface adjustments.
Changed files in this update