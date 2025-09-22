Welcome to Limestone

Explore a mountainous, heavily armed, militarized state in the American Midwest. This map isn't for the faint of heart. Nights are pitch-black—light is your lifeline. Everything here is deadlier, ready to chew up anyone reckless enough to go it alone. You will not survive.

According to a brochure from the visitor center:

Tourist attractions include mountain climbing, target shooting, and fishing.

But don’t forget about the county’s central city, Pinehurst! Try the delicious donuts at Double Deсked Donuts, visit the incredible exhibition at the city gallery, spend an unforgettable night at Hotel Boxter, and stop by one of the newest branches of the Kraymarkt supermarket chain.

Rumor has it that the local mountains (and not only them) hide many secrets. Some are eerie, others very useful… if, of course, you know how to handle them.

And while you explore the local landmarks and natural beauty, don’t forget about the wild animals! Unfortunately, they’re not as friendly as we are...

Well then, we look forward to seeing you in

Limestone National Park!

Limestone on the Steam Workshop

To host a server running the map add its workshop file ID (3565225438) to the File_IDs list in WorkshopDownloadConfig.json, and set the map to "Limestone" (without quotes) in Commands.dat.

This project was created by clue, janeks, and LVOmega. If you enjoy the map and would like to support them, consider checking out their items in the Stockpile:

Limestone Mystery Box

Limestone Map Bundle

Limestone Athlete Bundle

Limestone Warden Bundle

Special thanks from the Limestone team to adun, Alternus, August, Axyd, bambusák, Bananajome<3, biedak, blue, boxboijosh, BubblizFizzy, cucuycharles, Detanger, DexxzLDR, Duck, FLEX, Flodo, Gibby, InsignificantNull, Jakey, Jao, Kaef, Kel Cat, Kirichau, Kraynot, LiamDoesGame, Liebesleid, lighting, limestoner, Luci, Maestro, maple, markartwort, MASIK, MCrow, Mew, Nick, noduS~, NSTM, перловка, ПростоВолк, Prostate, R43CR, Remalid, rick, Schizoid, Spebby, Sultan, the man man man man man man man, Tridentgames, trigan, Vermald, Волколак, Xuenik, Zoliworks, _gun, and $NEWWEN$ for their help and support.

Additional Links

Limestone Feedback Thread

Limestone Bug Report Thread

Note for Achievement Hunters

Players with 100% completion status who moved on from the game (Unturned is more than 11 years old now!) have shared feedback they want to maintain their 100% status without playing new maps. As a compromise, we've added an "-UnlockSteamAchievements" command-line flag to unlock all Steam achievements. To use this, add the flag (without quotes) to the game's launch options and run Unturned.

Our best wishes and good luck to everyone playing through the map to unlock the achievements, have fun!

FAQ

What is a Curated Map?

Curated maps are high-quality, community-made projects integrated into the game through the Steam Workshop. They often highlight new features we've introduced during development, and push the boundaries of the game's modding support.

Newly released curated maps are automatically downloaded with the base game while they're being promoted. They can also be installed or uninstalled at any time through the curated map's Steam Workshop page or from your in-game mod list.

How do I report a bug I found on Limestone?

Please report bugs directly to the map team on the Steam Workshop page.

How can I share feedback about Limestone?

You can share feedback on the Steam Workshop page!

How do I play Limestone on my multiplayer server?

Install the map by adding its Workshop file ID (3565225438) to your server's WorkshopDownloadConfig.json file. Load the map on startup by adding the Map Limestone option to your server's Commands.dat file.

WorkshopDownloadConfig.json Documentation

Commands.dat Documentation

What's with the Bonus Items in the Limestone Mystery Box?

The Limestone team are trying things differently: the potential bonus items differ from older boxes, instead containing 23 additional cosmetics.

What are the "Modifier" cosmetics?

The Zip-Up Hoodie Modifier and Oversize Shirt Modifier are cosmetic vests that change texture depending on the shirt worn underneath.

Are there any free cosmetic items?

Several new achievements unlocked while playing Limestone grant cosmetic rewards!

3.25.9.0 Changelog

Most changes for Limestone were introduced over the past year. This update contains a few last-minute additions, however: