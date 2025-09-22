🔧 Bug Fixes
Fixed an issue where enemy aura effects could stack.
Fixed incorrect attack range display of the Artillery tower.
Fixed incorrect display of potion limit.
⚔️ General Updates
Elite waves will no longer drop monster souls.
Immolation skill: changed
Old: Deals armor-piercing damage = (Strength * 0.6/1.2/1.8/2.2) per second.
New: Deals armor-piercing damage = (Strength * 0.4/0.8/1.2/1.4) every half second.
🏰 Tower Updates
Mithril King: Passive skill now deals an additional 50%/100%/150% damage to stunned enemies at each level.
Lord Slayer: Passive skill, damage increase based on enemy’s lost HP is capped at 100%/200%/300% per level.
Navy Rifleman: Passive skill, attack boost effect changed from 30%/45%/60% to 50%/75%/100%.
Elven Arcanist: Passive skill, increased number of linked towers from 1/2/3 to 2/4/6.
