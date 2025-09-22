 Skip to content
22 September 2025 Build 20079370
Update notes via Steam Community

🔧 Bug Fixes

  • Fixed an issue where enemy aura effects could stack.

  • Fixed incorrect attack range display of the Artillery tower.

  • Fixed incorrect display of potion limit.

⚔️ General Updates

  • Elite waves will no longer drop monster souls.

  • Immolation skill: changed

    • Old: Deals armor-piercing damage = (Strength * 0.6/1.2/1.8/2.2) per second.

    • New: Deals armor-piercing damage = (Strength * 0.4/0.8/1.2/1.4) every half second.

🏰 Tower Updates

  • Mithril King: Passive skill now deals an additional 50%/100%/150% damage to stunned enemies at each level.

  • Lord Slayer: Passive skill, damage increase based on enemy’s lost HP is capped at 100%/200%/300% per level.

  • Navy Rifleman: Passive skill, attack boost effect changed from 30%/45%/60% to 50%/75%/100%.

  • Elven Arcanist: Passive skill, increased number of linked towers from 1/2/3 to 2/4/6.

