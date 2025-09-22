 Skip to content
22 September 2025 Build 20079358 Edited 22 September 2025 – 16:32:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
This patch hopefully clears up the Dodge Challenge softlock issues! Let me know if you have any other problems with it.

  • Fixed some issues that could lead to a Dodge Challenge softlock
  • Fixed a bug that could cause lag while playing as an Adventurer with an Item Pet
  • Fixed an issue with the Stalkfang Boots mod not modifying Taming Swipe properly
  • Fixed an issue where the Arcanist "Hot, Wet, and Angry" skill was applying an incorrect modifier
  • Fixed an issue where the Madness Inhibitor implicit was incorrectly class-locked

