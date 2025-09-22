Fixed some issues that could lead to a Dodge Challenge softlock



Fixed a bug that could cause lag while playing as an Adventurer with an Item Pet



Fixed an issue with the Stalkfang Boots mod not modifying Taming Swipe properly



Fixed an issue where the Arcanist "Hot, Wet, and Angry" skill was applying an incorrect modifier



Fixed an issue where the Madness Inhibitor implicit was incorrectly class-locked



This patch hopefully clears up the Dodge Challenge softlock issues! Let me know if you have any other problems with it.