- Fixed some issues that could lead to a Dodge Challenge softlock
- Fixed a bug that could cause lag while playing as an Adventurer with an Item Pet
- Fixed an issue with the Stalkfang Boots mod not modifying Taming Swipe properly
- Fixed an issue where the Arcanist "Hot, Wet, and Angry" skill was applying an incorrect modifier
- Fixed an issue where the Madness Inhibitor implicit was incorrectly class-locked
EA Hotfix #9 - Dodge Challenge Softlock Fix
Update notes via Steam Community
This patch hopefully clears up the Dodge Challenge softlock issues! Let me know if you have any other problems with it.
