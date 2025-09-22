 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY BlockBlasters Hollow Knight: Silksong Dying Light: The Beast Deadlock The Leviathan's fantasy skate.
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
22 September 2025 Build 20079295 Edited 22 September 2025 – 16:26:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

[Fixed]

  • An additional fix layer has been implemented to address cases where progress was not being saved on Proclivitas despite the Risk I threat being defeated.

  • Fixed looping weapon sounds.

  • Power-up drop rates have been rebalanced.

Changed files in this update

Linux Depot 2178991
  • Loading history…
Windows English Depot 2178992
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 2178993
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link