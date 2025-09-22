The following updates have been made:



・Fixed a truncated ending text issue.

・The "Goal Memory" item will now appear behind the starting point of players who have unlocked the "Goal" achievement.





Obtaining the "Goal Memory" item has the following effects:



・Allows you to warp to a save point close to the goal.

・Maximizes jumping power.

・Maximizes movement speed.



However, if you obtain "Goal Memory," achievements for jump count and save points will no longer be unlocked during this gameplay.