 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY BlockBlasters Dying Light: The Beast Hollow Knight: Silksong Ship of Heroes Deadlock skate.
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
22 September 2025 Build 20079282 Edited 22 September 2025 – 18:46:28 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
The following updates have been made:

・Fixed a truncated ending text issue.
・The "Goal Memory" item will now appear behind the starting point of players who have unlocked the "Goal" achievement.


Obtaining the "Goal Memory" item has the following effects:

・Allows you to warp to a save point close to the goal.
・Maximizes jumping power.
・Maximizes movement speed.

However, if you obtain "Goal Memory," achievements for jump count and save points will no longer be unlocked during this gameplay.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3821901
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link