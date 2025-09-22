Help

■ Added some missing help inputs■ Fixed error with changed inputs not working for vehicle "excavator01"■ Fixed error with changed inputs not working for vehicle "excavator02"■ Added some missing images for key inputs■ Changed light color from yellow to white for item "worklight01"■ Changed light color from yellow to white for item "worklight02"■ Fixed error with not load current savegame data if player leave a savegame or multiplayer session and load or join again.■ Fixed error with reset the last walkmode after leave the vehicle■ Fixed error with sometimes get wrong drop location after drag and drop an item from inventory■ Fixed error with can not continue smelting process after loading the savegame, if the smelting process before was not completed■ Fixed error with show smelted material in item "meltingcrucible01" but it was not smelted or just started after loading the savegame■ Fixed error with show smelted material in item "meltingcrucible02" but it was not smelted or just started after loading the savegame■ New vehicle system (in progress)■ Chain System, Forklift, Wheelbarrow, Pushcart■ Spliter Water and Electric, Solar Panels and Batteries■ Company System, Paycheck, Buy/Rent Claims and Chat■ Different Difficulty again, Autosave Slots