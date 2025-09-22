Help
■ Added some missing help inputs
Inputs
■ Fixed error with changed inputs not working for vehicle "excavator01"
■ Fixed error with changed inputs not working for vehicle "excavator02"
Images
■ Added some missing images for key inputs
Changed
■ Changed light color from yellow to white for item "worklight01"
■ Changed light color from yellow to white for item "worklight02"
Troubleshooting
■ Fixed error with not load current savegame data if player leave a savegame or multiplayer session and load or join again.
■ Fixed error with reset the last walkmode after leave the vehicle
■ Fixed error with sometimes get wrong drop location after drag and drop an item from inventory
Savegame
■ Fixed error with can not continue smelting process after loading the savegame, if the smelting process before was not completed
■ Fixed error with show smelted material in item "meltingcrucible01" but it was not smelted or just started after loading the savegame
■ Fixed error with show smelted material in item "meltingcrucible02" but it was not smelted or just started after loading the savegame
What's planned for Next Updates?
■ New vehicle system (in progress)
■ Chain System, Forklift, Wheelbarrow, Pushcart
■ Spliter Water and Electric, Solar Panels and Batteries
■ Company System, Paycheck, Buy/Rent Claims and Chat
■ Different Difficulty again, Autosave Slots
Roadmap https://trello.com/b/9BvFjvFQ/gold-hunter-roadmap-early-access
Discord https://discord.gg/goldhunter
We look forward to your bug reports, you can create them directly in the game with "F8".
Thank you for your continued support of Gold Hunter ːsteamhappyː
Version 0.6455 Alpha
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bit Gold Hunter Depot 1082451
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update