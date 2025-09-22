 Skip to content
22 September 2025 Build 20079255 Edited 22 September 2025 – 16:26:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Hey!

2 annoying bug fixes:
- Barog Berserker's ultimate ability would stop on its own after 5-6 hits (instead of stopping when he died).
- After quitting and quickly reloading a game, some data would remain in memory, which could prevent certain Instant spells from being Instant. This has been fixed.

