 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY BlockBlasters Hollow Knight: Silksong Dying Light: The Beast Deadlock The Leviathan's fantasy skate.
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
22 September 2025 Build 20079238 Edited 22 September 2025 – 17:09:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Modified terrain and art for the "For the Homeland" level, adjusted map events
Fixed abnormal text descriptions in some parts
Resolved navigation anomalies for troops under certain conditions
Adjusted friendly building attributes and construction costs

Changed files in this update

Depot 3637531
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link