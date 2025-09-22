Update, Version 20250922
English
[Faith]Updated the "Wolf Worship" tenet. It now also makes wild wolves no longer hostile towards you. (It does not affect werewolves. They are still hostile.)
[Animal]If wild wolves are not hostile to you, you have the option to ask them to go away or convince them to join you. You can also choose to attack them.
[Animal]When trying to convince a wolf to join you, the other wolves or dogs in your group have a persuasion bonus.
[Wiki]Updated the faith page.
[Wiki]Updated the pet page.
简体中文
【信仰】更新了信条【狼崇拜】的效果，现在该信条也会让野生的狼对你不再敌对。（不影响狼人，狼人依然是敌意实体。）
【动物】如果野生的狼对你处于非敌意状态，你现在有选项让它们离开，或者说服它们加入你。 你也可以选择攻击它们。
【动物】在尝试说服一头狼加入你的队伍时，你队伍中的其它狼或狗有说服奖励。
【维基】更新了信仰页面
【维基】更新了宠物页面
