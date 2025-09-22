English##########Content################[Faith]Updated the "Wolf Worship" tenet. It now also makes wild wolves no longer hostile towards you. (It does not affect werewolves. They are still hostile.)[Animal]If wild wolves are not hostile to you, you have the option to ask them to go away or convince them to join you. You can also choose to attack them.[Animal]When trying to convince a wolf to join you, the other wolves or dogs in your group have a persuasion bonus.[Wiki]Updated the faith page.[Wiki]Updated the pet page.简体中文##########Content################【信仰】更新了信条【狼崇拜】的效果，现在该信条也会让野生的狼对你不再敌对。（不影响狼人，狼人依然是敌意实体。）【动物】如果野生的狼对你处于非敌意状态，你现在有选项让它们离开，或者说服它们加入你。 你也可以选择攻击它们。【动物】在尝试说服一头狼加入你的队伍时，你队伍中的其它狼或狗有说服奖励。【维基】更新了信仰页面【维基】更新了宠物页面Latest news from Ukraine/乌克兰小剧场