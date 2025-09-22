Attention, shoppers! We've added a few fixes to our publicbeta branch. Learn more about the beta in our last news post.
Beta Patch Notes: Version 1.1.0 (Beta 2)
🛒 = this change was suggested by players!
🛒 Recycled individual boxes now return significantly less money than stacks
Fixed variable for default shop color on existing saves
Particles for the unpacked PC
Fixed issue causing the "It's a Deal!" achievement to not trigger
Fixed "Scrub Amok" achievement to only require cleaning 10 messes as described
Fixed visual issue with upgraded sponges
🛒 Fixed players being able to avoid paying for the 3rd basement upgrade
🛒 Fixed payment amount not being shown in Extra Excavation quest
🛒 Fixed naming error for Shadowy Figure in multiple languages
🛒 Fixed localization issue that could cause the game to lock in the first encounter with Shadowy Figure
🛒 Fixed players being able to avoid paying for the 4th basement upgrade
Fixed being able to ask Elmer to "Expand the Basement" after starting the Extra Excavation quest
Fixed continuity errors in Cornelius's dialogues
Polished basement cutscenes
More items can be used to create paints
🛒 Fixed issue that could cause incorrect tooltips to show on shelves & coolers
🛒 Fixed cursor for upgraded sponges
Discounty Bucket changes appearance immediately upon purchase
Upgraded Discounty Bucket no longer has a debuff
Changed depots in publicbeta branch