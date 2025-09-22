 Skip to content
22 September 2025 Build 20079196
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

Attention, shoppers! We've added a few fixes to our publicbeta branch. Learn more about the beta in our last news post.

Beta Patch Notes: Version 1.1.0 (Beta 2)

🛒 = this change was suggested by players!

  • 🛒 Recycled individual boxes now return significantly less money than stacks

  • Fixed variable for default shop color on existing saves

  • Particles for the unpacked PC

  • Fixed issue causing the "It's a Deal!" achievement to not trigger

  • Fixed "Scrub Amok" achievement to only require cleaning 10 messes as described

  • Fixed visual issue with upgraded sponges

  • 🛒 Fixed players being able to avoid paying for the 3rd basement upgrade

  • 🛒 Fixed payment amount not being shown in Extra Excavation quest

  • 🛒 Fixed naming error for Shadowy Figure in multiple languages

  • 🛒 Fixed localization issue that could cause the game to lock in the first encounter with Shadowy Figure

  • 🛒 Fixed players being able to avoid paying for the 4th basement upgrade

  • Fixed being able to ask Elmer to "Expand the Basement" after starting the Extra Excavation quest

  • Fixed continuity errors in Cornelius's dialogues

  • Polished basement cutscenes

  • More items can be used to create paints

  • 🛒 Fixed issue that could cause incorrect tooltips to show on shelves & coolers

  • 🛒 Fixed cursor for upgraded sponges

  • Discounty Bucket changes appearance immediately upon purchase

  • Upgraded Discounty Bucket no longer has a debuff

Changed depots in publicbeta branch

Windows Depot 2274621
