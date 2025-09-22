Hello everyone!
A new patch is now live:
- Fixed Translations for Korean, Japanese, Chinese Traditional and Chinese Simplified
A new patch is also coming for Arabic and other languages fix, stay tuned!
Patch Update 1.02
