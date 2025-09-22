 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY BlockBlasters Hollow Knight: Silksong Dying Light: The Beast Deadlock The Leviathan's fantasy skate.
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
22 September 2025 Build 20079145 Edited 22 September 2025 – 16:19:26 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hello everyone!
A new patch is now live:

- Fixed Translations for Korean, Japanese, Chinese Traditional and Chinese Simplified


A new patch is also coming for Arabic and other languages fix, stay tuned!

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3499551
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link