It's whack-a-gladiator time in the new update with two new weapons, a lot of QOL patches, and the Unity 6 upgrade!



⚔️ Take on your opponents with 2 new weapons:

Goedendag

Mallet

In addition to those, we have implemented some quality of life (QOL) patches, which can be found in our patch notes, and upgraded the game to Unity 6.



We have contacted modders, but it might be so that some mods would appear broken due to the upgrade requested by the modders. So if it doesn't work, give it some time to get fixed.



Version 0.17.2

- Updated to Unity 6

- Added color picker tool for texture editor

- Added color select dialog for rgb values and hex code to texture editor

- Added help dialog to texture editor

- Added tooltips to replay toolbar

- Leaving replay now returns back to replay list and highlights the previously watched replay

- "Back to Start" button in replay now cleans up blood from the scene and players

- Fixed confirm dialog text for deleting replay

- New community moveset "Wukong" by Duckly

- New community texture "Gladio_Boxer" by M4GMaR