, which led to repetitive gameplay. To address this, we’ve sped up the leveling process by about . Levels you’ve already unlocked will stay the same, but gaining new levels will now be faster. The Crimson Sacrifice passive was way too strong and outperformed all other builds by a wide margin. While we believe it’s fun to have powerful, “broken” builds to discover and optimize, Crimson Sacrifice was a clear outlier. It trivialized the game and made other builds irrelevant. To fix this, we’ve made the card Unique, which keeps the identity of the build intact while making it more balanced and comparable to others.



Hey folks!Thank you so much for playing the game and sharing your feedback during launch weekend. We’re already hard at work on our first big post-launch update, but in the meantime, we’re releasing a hotfix to address two major issues that stood out:Thank you again for your support — and have fun in the game!