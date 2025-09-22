 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY BlockBlasters Hollow Knight: Silksong Dying Light: The Beast Deadlock The Leviathan's fantasy skate.
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
22 September 2025 Build 20078890 Edited 22 September 2025 – 16:09:19 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hi all!

v1.0.4 Patch Notes

• Fix: Swap count did not reset after Save → Load.

• Fix: When target Swap count is 0, UI showed “≤0”; now correctly shows “=0”.

Thanks for playing and for your feedback!

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3544021
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link