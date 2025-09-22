Are you sure you want to view these images?

This game is in the adult category and these official patch notes contain images.

It's a hit!

More than one hundred downloads! Thank you very much from the bottom of my heart!

As a thank you, we have worked tirelessly over the last week to bring you the following update:

Spanish translation

I have partnered with Santiago Piedras to bring you a Spanish translation of the game! Carefully crafted, they have translated every bit and piece of dialogue with utmost fidelity. If you know the language, or have any friends that may wish to try it, please let them know!

Again, big shout out to Santiago! ːsteamhappyː

Mac and Linux support

The game is now playable in other OS's besides WIndows! This was my very first update planned from the beginning, and now it is a reality! Go have a look, be sure that you can now enjoy the game in any device!

We will keep making updates in the future. Be sure to be on the lookout! And know that we take every note and concern seriously, and we are working hard to implement everything you have written to us about.

As a final note, be on the lookout for my newest game! Store page will go up soon, and the game release is expected for the second week of October. Delve into this new game, a bigger, better and improved visual novel!

That's all! See you next update, and thank you everyone again for the amazing support!