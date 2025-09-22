Changes and Improvements:

Improved the save system and level transitions, fixing remaining minor bugs and issues.

Fixed a bug that made it impossible to reload the PL-14 pistol after holstering it.

Almost all quest notes in the PDA have been completely rewritten, making it easier to navigate where quests were taken and where to go.

Major texture optimization work has been carried out, which should improve game stability and reduce the chance of crashes on weaker PCs. The overall game size has been reduced by 700 MB.

Rebalanced some monsters.

Additional optimization has been performed on several levels.

For Meta Quest users

We have received several reports about blurry textures. Please note:

Playing via cable (Meta Link or SteamVR) partially reduces blurriness and provides more stable image quality.

Air Link through the standard Meta Link environment or Meta Link + SteamVR only partially solves the issue and is noticeably worse in quality. This is the worst option, especially in open areas and during daytime.

If you want to completely eliminate blurriness when playing over Wi-Fi, use ALVR or Virtual Desktop with the AV1 codec enabled. This option delivers the cleanest and sharpest image and is practically on par with headsets connected via DisplayPort.

This issue does not exist on headsets connected via DisplayPort — there the image is always transmitted in its original quality.

Reasons:

When transmitting an image over Wi-Fi or via Meta Link cable, the system must compress the picture in real time. The weaker or less stable the connection, the more artifacts and blurriness appear. The AV1 codec provides better quality with the same bandwidth, which is why ALVR and Virtual Desktop deliver a clearer image.

To confirm that the game itself does not cause the blurriness, try removing the headset during gameplay and check the image on your monitor. It will be sharp and clean there — which means the issue is related specifically to Wi-Fi transmission.