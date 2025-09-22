 Skip to content
22 September 2025 Build 20078772 Edited 22 September 2025 – 16:09:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Fixed pachinko machine issues.
Morning, day, evening, and night now have equal duration.
Fish can now be sold not only to Rufus but also in the shop (it does not appear in the assortment and does not affect rating if absent).
Wood can now be sold to Rufus.
Fixed tooltip sizes when hovering over avatars or quests.

