Fixed pachinko machine issues.
Morning, day, evening, and night now have equal duration.
Fish can now be sold not only to Rufus but also in the shop (it does not appear in the assortment and does not affect rating if absent).
Wood can now be sold to Rufus.
Fixed tooltip sizes when hovering over avatars or quests.
