22 September 2025 Build 20078650 Edited 22 September 2025 – 15:39:36 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hotfix 9/22/25. Turned off "hardcore" mode

I sincerely apologize the dungeons are currently just being 'hardcore' by default and not letting you exit. The patch will once again let you proceed in the dungeons as intended. You should now see the flag for death/victory/flee.
Please let us know if you run into any other problems! I made a last minute change and turned something off by accident!!

