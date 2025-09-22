Hey everyone,

In a few days time, we’re welcoming a whole new crew of Prospectors to Wildgate!

This coming Tuesday, September 23rd, the Chinese version of Wildgate and its servers will launch. We know news like this often brings up questions about player numbers, matchmaking, content and more. You can find an FAQ covering all the main points below.



While our partner NetEase pushes ahead to bring Wildgate to a new community, our Moonshot team remains fully focused on our roadmap for the coming weeks, months and beyond.



As we shared in our mini-update last week, we’re looking to have a September Dev Update ready for you in the coming days. We’ll discuss what we’ve heard and are taking action on in terms of your feedback, share news on our Roadmap progress, and also some new ideas that we’ve been experimenting with, too…



Until then, 欢迎我们中国船员队友



- The Moonshot Team

FAQS:

Q: Are servers being shared? What will this launch mean for Wildgate’s Player Count?



A: Wildgate in China will be on separate, dedicated Chinese servers. Players will be able to play both through Steam China, and through our partner Netease’s own client for the game.



We remain committed to work on a Free Trial experience as well as more ways to both bring in new players and excite existing players to return to Wildgate. For more information, read our first Dev Update - we look forward to sharing a second one soon!



Q: Will the launch in China affect the ongoing development of Wildgate?

A: Ongoing development and publishing of Wildgate in China will be handled by our partners Netease. Our Moonshot Games team continues to work on Wildgate’s Roadmap as we push forward towards Season 1.





Q: Will there be any differences between Wildgate in China and Wildgate’s global version?

A: As our partner in China for Wildgate, NetEase has chosen to develop some specific game features to support the needs of Wildgate’s Chinese community, and may continue to do so in future.

Q: Will any cosmetics or content that is available in future on Chinese servers come to international servers?



A: Some cosmetic content may be developed specifically for the Chinese community - there are no plans to share this beyond China currently.



