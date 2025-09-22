- * Reduced the max inventory space to 26 slots (2 pages)
* Soldiers won't explode on death anymore, but instead 3 turns after they have activated their grenades
* Cloned enemies will not immediately be able to take a turn
* Fixed spelling errors in the compendium
* Fixed an issue where Trapsters would put down traps without an animation or message
* Fixed an issue where sorting the storage would make empty storage slots disappear
* Fixed an issues where soldier would explode without showing tile indicators
Thanks for playing!
Changed files in this update