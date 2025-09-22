 Skip to content
22 September 2025 Build 20078427 Edited 22 September 2025 – 16:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
This update brings some more adjustments and bug fixes. Here's what has changed:

    * Reduced the max inventory space to 26 slots (2 pages)
    * Soldiers won't explode on death anymore, but instead 3 turns after they have activated their grenades
    * Cloned enemies will not immediately be able to take a turn
    * Fixed spelling errors in the compendium
    * Fixed an issue where Trapsters would put down traps without an animation or message
    * Fixed an issue where sorting the storage would make empty storage slots disappear
    * Fixed an issues where soldier would explode without showing tile indicators


Thanks for playing!

Depot 3018961
