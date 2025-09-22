 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY BlockBlasters Hollow Knight: Silksong Dying Light: The Beast The Leviathan's fantasy skate. Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
22 September 2025 Build 20078388 Edited 22 September 2025 – 15:39:24 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

A new week has begun, and we spent our Monday on tracking down and fixing some crashes.

If you found a bug or a crash that we haven't caught yet, let us know in the Steam Discussions, we'll have a look.

As always thanks for all your feedback.
If you like the game feel free to leave a review, as this helps us -a lot-!👻

Fixed Bugs

  • Fixed a crash that could occur when loading a house layout that contains rotated, non-square, upgraded rooms.

  • Fixed a crash that could occur when loading a house layout that had the entrance path built over the wood tiles at the edge of the map.

  • Fixed the Well room highlight not showing when the Well is a valid target.

  • Fixed Creature cards being more common than Trap cards when playing with the Trap Deck.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3179731
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link