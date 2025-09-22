A new week has begun, and we spent our Monday on tracking down and fixing some crashes.
If you found a bug or a crash that we haven't caught yet, let us know in the Steam Discussions, we'll have a look.
Fixed Bugs
Fixed a crash that could occur when loading a house layout that contains rotated, non-square, upgraded rooms.
Fixed a crash that could occur when loading a house layout that had the entrance path built over the wood tiles at the edge of the map.
Fixed the Well room highlight not showing when the Well is a valid target.
Fixed Creature cards being more common than Trap cards when playing with the Trap Deck.
