The maximum character level has been increased. (Lv. 480 → Lv. 490)

A Gigant Quest hint guide has been implemented.

Infinite bonuses are now available when you possess five or more 8★ weapons, armor, and accessories.

Performance at the end of battle has been significantly improved! (Performance at the start of battle has also been improved!)

The effect of Special Book 1 ★8 and other items has been changed from the end of battle to the start of battle. (You can start at MAX SP even if your SP increases or decreases depending on your equipment.)

The underwater cave battle background has been revamped.

Performance when battle gimmicks are activated has been improved.