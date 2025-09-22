 Skip to content
22 September 2025 Build 20078343 Edited 22 September 2025 – 16:09:24 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Main Update

  • Added 4 new monsters.

  • Added over 25 new skills.

  • Added over 10 new items.

Other Updates

  • The maximum character level has been increased. (Lv. 480 → Lv. 490)

  • A Gigant Quest hint guide has been implemented.

  • Infinite bonuses are now available when you possess five or more 8★ weapons, armor, and accessories.

  • Performance at the end of battle has been significantly improved! (Performance at the start of battle has also been improved!)

  • The effect of Special Book 1 ★8 and other items has been changed from the end of battle to the start of battle. (You can start at MAX SP even if your SP increases or decreases depending on your equipment.)

  • The underwater cave battle background has been revamped.

  • Performance when battle gimmicks are activated has been improved.

  • Other minor bugs have been fixed.

Comments

Thank you for playing INIMICUS! Thanks to you, development is progressing smoothly. We hope to further improve your gaming experience with features like infinite items and significant performance improvements.

Changed files in this update

