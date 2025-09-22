Feature Adjustments:
Added a “Return to Main Menu (without saving)” button to the Settings screen.
Bug Fixes:
Fixed missing localized translations on the Achievements screen.
Fixed missing characters (glyphs) in some languages.
Fixed an issue where the Democratic side could incorrectly display Trump’s portrait at the start of a round.
Fixed a potential soft-lock at the start of a round.
Fixed a soft-lock that occurred when a discard-card effect was triggered but the affected faction had no cards in hand.
