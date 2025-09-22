 Skip to content
22 September 2025 Build 20078227 Edited 22 September 2025 – 16:09:22 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Feature Adjustments:

  • Added a “Return to Main Menu (without saving)” button to the Settings screen.

Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed missing localized translations on the Achievements screen.

  • Fixed missing characters (glyphs) in some languages.

  • Fixed an issue where the Democratic side could incorrectly display Trump’s portrait at the start of a round.

  • Fixed a potential soft-lock at the start of a round.

  • Fixed a soft-lock that occurred when a discard-card effect was triggered but the affected faction had no cards in hand.

