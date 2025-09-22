 Skip to content
22 September 2025 Build 20078222
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Fixed an issue with the Mushroom Eater ending: saving via Kombucha on days 7–10 before unlocking any ending, then completing a normal ending, would incorrectly unlock Mushroom Eater . The game now properly tracks whether Mushroom Eater was unlocked at the start of the run

  • Fixed the Day 14 ending bug: previously, player position could save incorrectly if not saved via Kombucha (causing issues with the auto-save)

  • Adjusted video playback: videos now should play correctly on all PCs, fixing black screen issues

  • Balance change: Energy on days 7–8 increased from 2 → 3

  • Fixed an issue where pressing Esc when in the pause menu’s settings would cause the cursor to appear in 3D scenes

  • Fixed incorrect bribe behavior for the Twins and the Best Son

Changed files in this update

