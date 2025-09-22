 Skip to content
22 September 2025
Update notes via Steam Community

v5.0.24.0

Quest Error Notice

  • During gameplay, if you load a save file inside the Witch's House, certain quests may sometimes be loaded abnormally.

  • If you save again in this situation, the quest will be saved in its abnormal state and the issue may continue afterwards.

  • Abnormally loaded quests may not progress or complete properly, so please be cautious.

  • We are currently working on fixing this issue, but to prevent more corrupted saves from being created, we have added the following popup.

  • If the above popup appears when loading save data, please follow the instructions shown in the popup.

Patch Notes

  • Clarified the UI text for Encyclopedia completion rate

  • Fixed an issue where Cloud Valley fish appeared in the Starlit Cave

Known Issues Being Fixed

  • Issue where the quest <Candy Delivery Level Test: Beginner> cannot be completed

  • Bug where Ellie can get stuck in the Starlit Cave puzzle vines and be unable to escape

  • Bug where the Jetpet does not appear in the initial Jetpet tutorial

  • Bug where after pressing the game start menu, the controls stop responding after loading when pressing a button

  • Bug where controls become unresponsive after forced sleep (even after ending the game and reloading the save file)

  • Issue where under certain conditions, quests do not progress properly (occurs if the game is not fully exited and a previous save file is reloaded)

Reloading a previous save may resolve certain bugs.

However, because you are loading an earlier save, any progress made since then will be lost.

Reporting bugs on the Little Witch in the Woods Discord will greatly help us fix them.

https://discord.gg/fn9PPc2MeB

