v5.0.24.0
Quest Error Notice
During gameplay, if you load a save file inside the Witch's House, certain quests may sometimes be loaded abnormally.
If you save again in this situation, the quest will be saved in its abnormal state and the issue may continue afterwards.
Abnormally loaded quests may not progress or complete properly, so please be cautious.
We are currently working on fixing this issue, but to prevent more corrupted saves from being created, we have added the following popup.
If the above popup appears when loading save data, please follow the instructions shown in the popup.
Patch Notes
Clarified the UI text for Encyclopedia completion rate
Fixed an issue where Cloud Valley fish appeared in the Starlit Cave
Known Issues Being Fixed
Issue where the quest <Candy Delivery Level Test: Beginner> cannot be completed
Bug where Ellie can get stuck in the Starlit Cave puzzle vines and be unable to escape
Bug where the Jetpet does not appear in the initial Jetpet tutorial
Bug where after pressing the game start menu, the controls stop responding after loading when pressing a button
Bug where controls become unresponsive after forced sleep (even after ending the game and reloading the save file)
Issue where under certain conditions, quests do not progress properly (occurs if the game is not fully exited and a previous save file is reloaded)
Reloading a previous save may resolve certain bugs.
However, because you are loading an earlier save, any progress made since then will be lost.
Reporting bugs on the Little Witch in the Woods Discord will greatly help us fix them.
Changed files in this update