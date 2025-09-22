We are currently working on fixing this issue, but to prevent more corrupted saves from being created, we have added the following popup.

Abnormally loaded quests may not progress or complete properly, so please be cautious.

If you save again in this situation, the quest will be saved in its abnormal state and the issue may continue afterwards.

During gameplay, if you load a save file inside the Witch's House, certain quests may sometimes be loaded abnormally.

If the above popup appears when loading save data, please follow the instructions shown in the popup.

Fixed an issue where Cloud Valley fish appeared in the Starlit Cave

Issue where the quest <Candy Delivery Level Test: Beginner> cannot be completed

Bug where Ellie can get stuck in the Starlit Cave puzzle vines and be unable to escape

Bug where the Jetpet does not appear in the initial Jetpet tutorial

Bug where after pressing the game start menu, the controls stop responding after loading when pressing a button

Bug where controls become unresponsive after forced sleep (even after ending the game and reloading the save file)