v 1.8.1 Gameplay & balance update

After listening to your feedback, we focused on three fronts: better information in game, tighter gameplay and balance, and stronger performance and stability.

This is a work in progress, but we're very happy with how the game feels now, more informative, more progressive, and more rewarding. We hope you enjoy the changes as much as we do!

More details about this game update in the new Development Diary on Ancient Cities Patreon.

LATEST CHANGES & FIXES

- Included resources and work groups panels.

- Included knowledge increasing and learner reports for individuals.

- Included report when there are few hunters to hunt an animal species.

- Included individual idle reports.

- Included broken tool report.

- Included sex and pregnant in animal portraits.

- Included housing lack and housing surplus reports.

- Now sleep desire based on what you can build.

- Now burials & feeding fires also after labor time.

- Now pits are for dry food and seeds only.

- Now game speed setting affects historical pace only.

- Now tool resources are displayed as available vs total.

- Improved overall game balance and gameplay for the Mesolithic timeline.

- Improved automatic task generation and performance.

- Improved many reports and descriptions to be more informative.

- Improved human portraits for each culture.

- Improved resource and tool icons.

- Improved tutorial voices for all the languages.

- Increased raid probability during winters.

- Increased load of fish and kales for humans.

- Increased migrant probability.

- Increased movement speed when the task is far away.

- Increased loot from raids and the chance of wounds.

- Tweaked pray mechanics and temple requirements and vacancies.

- Tweaked requirements & properties for buildings and tools.

- Fixed group creation panel to better fit low resolution displays.

- Fixed regional groups crahing while migrating.

- Fixed pause and unpause groups and members.

- Fixed unrest from banishing and leaving the tribe.

- Fixed storage priority effect on unloading and loading.

- Fixed task adherence based on user priority.

- Fixed a crash when placing some buildings.

PLEASE ENSURE YOUR GRAPHICS DRIVERS ARE UP TO DATE.

- Please use the Steam 'Players' forum to post your feedback, bugs & issues.

- Please send us a report if the game crashes and post report number in the forums.

- Please mod creators: Update & upload your mods when required.

WHAT'S NEXT?

- We are working on new free content updates while improving the game.

HOW CAN I SUPPORT THE CONTINUOUS IMPROVEMENT OF THE GAME?

- The easiest way to support us is to write a review on Steam!



