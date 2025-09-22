 Skip to content
22 September 2025 Build 20078153 Edited 22 September 2025 – 15:07:00 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
QOL- All research checkbox added to skirmish
QOL- Skirmish mode persistently saves settings between game sessions (saved in persistent settings)
Content- Dysonspheres and Ringworlds added as skirmish options
Content- Randomized star color and background in skirmish maps

Changed files in this update

Windows Lord of Rigel Depot (Windows) Depot 437441
  • Loading history…
