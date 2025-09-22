QOL- All research checkbox added to skirmish
QOL- Skirmish mode persistently saves settings between game sessions (saved in persistent settings)
Content- Dysonspheres and Ringworlds added as skirmish options
Content- Randomized star color and background in skirmish maps
Release 1.12 Hotfix #1
Update notes via Steam Community
