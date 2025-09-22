 Skip to content
22 September 2025 Build 20078118 Edited 22 September 2025 – 15:06:46 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello everyone,

Just released a small patch correcting a few issues.

  • Corrected some mistakes in the English and Japanese localization

  • Corrected the condition for achieving the Hi :) achievement

