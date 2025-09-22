 Skip to content
22 September 2025 Build 20078077

Update notes via Steam Community
This update brings a few new items and other smaller improvements :]

  • Added 2 new potions

  • Added 9 new hats

  • Added a new button to refill all baits in the equipment panel

  • You can now click on a fish in the Journal to view its full sprite

  • You can now drink a potion multiple times to stack their durations

  • Adjusted how hair is shown under certain hats

  • Shiny fish now appear at the top when sorting by rarity

  • Confirmation popup will now appear when you try to sell a secret fish

  • The game will no longer keep the computer screen on

  • Updated potion sprites a bit

  • Updated some fish sprites

  • Added a new option to hide Mouse Shop

