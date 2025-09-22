This update brings a few new items and other smaller improvements :]

Added 2 new potions

Added 9 new hats

Added a new button to refill all baits in the equipment panel

You can now click on a fish in the Journal to view its full sprite

You can now drink a potion multiple times to stack their durations

Adjusted how hair is shown under certain hats

Shiny fish now appear at the top when sorting by rarity

Confirmation popup will now appear when you try to sell a secret fish

The game will no longer keep the computer screen on

Updated potion sprites a bit

Updated some fish sprites