This update brings a few new items and other smaller improvements :]
Added 2 new potions
Added 9 new hats
Added a new button to refill all baits in the equipment panel
You can now click on a fish in the Journal to view its full sprite
You can now drink a potion multiple times to stack their durations
Adjusted how hair is shown under certain hats
Shiny fish now appear at the top when sorting by rarity
Confirmation popup will now appear when you try to sell a secret fish
The game will no longer keep the computer screen on
Updated potion sprites a bit
Updated some fish sprites
Added a new option to hide Mouse Shop
Changed files in this update