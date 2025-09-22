- Fixed a bug that made Endless Mode not properly track time records on every level other than Grassy Grove.
- Experimenting with a different text color for description text (put it in the Tutorial's pause windows). If this is received well, I'll move it over to the other instances that the description text color is used (bestiary entries, level descriptions, etc.), but im overall still trying to find the right UI scheme for the game.
- Fixed the issue that caused the Brakeslash part of the tutorial to progress when the player does a Spinslash. I thought I fixed this but it turns out I didn't, so this is the real fix.
- Fixed a bug that made all trees disappear in Forest Endless Mode.
- Fixed Sporer having 2 health. Shouldn't affect Forest's difficulty too much, but I have no idea why I gave them 2 health.
- Fixed a bug where restarting a level from Endless Mode did not keep the level in Endless Mode.
Small Fixup
