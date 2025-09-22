Feature from last patch that wasn’t explained properly in the patch notes: if the player fails the Klayn challenge 3 times, a pop-up appears with the option to lower the difficulty of the challenge. That is the default for this patch, which also features the addition of a toggle to the options menu to lower the difficulty of challenges.
During the Klayn challenge, he’s no longer able to anticipate drinks before they show as ordered.
Fixed a bug that could cause various errors when talking with Klayn.
Fixed a bug that caused torches placed in maps to get duplicated when entering and exiting them.
Fixed a visual error with the animations of customers who order drinks from their tables.
Fixed a visual error with the Mai copies in the tutorial.
Fixed a bug that caused a letter to get duplicated in online mode.
Fixed various collision errors in the castle garden map.
Translations have been updated.
Patch 0.7.3.4
