22 September 2025 Build 20077777
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Feature from last patch that wasn’t explained properly in the patch notes: if the player fails the Klayn challenge 3 times, a pop-up appears with the option to lower the difficulty of the challenge. That is the default for this patch, which also features the addition of a toggle to the options menu to lower the difficulty of challenges.

  • During the Klayn challenge, he’s no longer able to anticipate drinks before they show as ordered.

  • Fixed a bug that could cause various errors when talking with Klayn.

  • Fixed a bug that caused torches placed in maps to get duplicated when entering and exiting them.

  • Fixed a visual error with the animations of customers who order drinks from their tables.

  • Fixed a visual error with the Mai copies in the tutorial.

  • Fixed a bug that caused a letter to get duplicated in online mode.

  • Fixed various collision errors in the castle garden map.

  • Translations have been updated.

