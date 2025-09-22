SproutBound v1.0.11 Release Notes

Release Date: September 21, 2025





🔧 Bug Fixes

------------

• SEED UNLOCK REQUIREMENTS: Fixed seed unlock requirement refresh bugs

- Fixed seeds not unlocking properly even when requirements were met until page refresh

- Fixed unlock requirement text not disappearing from seed buttons until page refresh

- Seed unlock tracking now properly updates across all planting methods (manual, automation, offline)

- UI immediately refreshes when new seeds become available for unlock

- Affects all seeds with unlock requirements throughout the progression chain

• GAME WIPE: Fixed incomplete game data reset when wiping save

- Eliminates issues where game time, compost percentage, and coins persisted after wipe

- Guarantees a completely clean slate with no leftover data from previous sessions

✨ New Features

--------------

• LOGGING SYSTEM: Added comprehensive error and event logging

- Automatic logging of errors and important game events to sproutbound.log

- Single log file with 5MB size limit and automatic rotation to prevent disk bloat

- Session tracking logs game start/end times and session duration

- Open Log Directory button in Settings for easy bug reporting

- Steam-standard logging format for better support experience

• AUTOMATED BACKUP SYSTEM: Added Steam Cloud compatible backup protection

- Automatic backups created every 10 minutes during gameplay

- Automatic backup creation before any game wipe operation

- Backup management interface in Settings with restore and cleanup options

- Enhanced wipe protection with clear backup restoration instructions

- Prevents accidental data loss with multiple recovery options

• PLANT TOOLTIP IMPROVEMENTS: Enhanced plant information display with clearer timing indicators

- Replaced confusing "Time to Thirsty" with quality-specific degradation timers

- Added precise quality downgrade timing: "Time till ★★" (3→2 star), "Time till ★" (2→1 star), "Time till dry" (1→0 star)

- Consistent layout maintained across all plant states - timing row always shows to prevent UI jumping

- Ready plants show "Done" status to match terminology with Remaining/Offline timers

- All timing metrics use consistent desert icon (🏜️) for unified visual language

- Eliminates confusion about timing indicators while providing comprehensive plant health visibility