SproutBound v1.0.11 Release Notes
Release Date: September 21, 2025
🔧 Bug Fixes
------------
• SEED UNLOCK REQUIREMENTS: Fixed seed unlock requirement refresh bugs
- Fixed seeds not unlocking properly even when requirements were met until page refresh
- Fixed unlock requirement text not disappearing from seed buttons until page refresh
- Seed unlock tracking now properly updates across all planting methods (manual, automation, offline)
- UI immediately refreshes when new seeds become available for unlock
- Affects all seeds with unlock requirements throughout the progression chain
• GAME WIPE: Fixed incomplete game data reset when wiping save
- Eliminates issues where game time, compost percentage, and coins persisted after wipe
- Guarantees a completely clean slate with no leftover data from previous sessions
✨ New Features
--------------
• LOGGING SYSTEM: Added comprehensive error and event logging
- Automatic logging of errors and important game events to sproutbound.log
- Single log file with 5MB size limit and automatic rotation to prevent disk bloat
- Session tracking logs game start/end times and session duration
- Open Log Directory button in Settings for easy bug reporting
- Steam-standard logging format for better support experience
• AUTOMATED BACKUP SYSTEM: Added Steam Cloud compatible backup protection
- Automatic backups created every 10 minutes during gameplay
- Automatic backup creation before any game wipe operation
- Backup management interface in Settings with restore and cleanup options
- Enhanced wipe protection with clear backup restoration instructions
- Prevents accidental data loss with multiple recovery options
• PLANT TOOLTIP IMPROVEMENTS: Enhanced plant information display with clearer timing indicators
- Replaced confusing "Time to Thirsty" with quality-specific degradation timers
- Added precise quality downgrade timing: "Time till ★★" (3→2 star), "Time till ★" (2→1 star), "Time till dry" (1→0 star)
- Consistent layout maintained across all plant states - timing row always shows to prevent UI jumping
- Ready plants show "Done" status to match terminology with Remaining/Offline timers
- All timing metrics use consistent desert icon (🏜️) for unified visual language
- Eliminates confusion about timing indicators while providing comprehensive plant health visibility
Changed files in this update