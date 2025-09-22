So this patch ended up being smaller than anticipated, because I finally got around to adding controller support! It took a lot more work than I thought it would, and some issues may remain which are pretty much unfixable, but it *should* be good enough for most people's purposes, and unfortunately, getting it up to the standards of everything else would likely take months, so it just kind of is what it is. Still, the game is fully playable with a joypad now. Just a few things to note:

-The key rebind system does not support the joypad, I may change this if a lot of people feel they need it, although I can't promise that it will ever work perfectly, it's a bit finicky and is some causing some issues with it already.

-On that note, if you wish to use the controller, YOU WILL NEED TO NAVIGATE TO THE SAVE DIRECTORY (C:\\Users\\(user)\\AppData\\Roaming\\Godot\\app_userdata\\Shadowed- The Demon Castle of Ooe ) AND DELETE keymaps.dat. The reason why I didn't do this automatically is because it would have reset everybody's keybinds, and I feel that controller users are probably in the minority here. Sorry about the inconvenience.

Gameplay:

-Balance changes coming soon!

QOL:

-Added controller support!

-Added a "controller controls" help file. Unfortunately, this is the best I can do when it comes to teaching the player how to use the controller, adding functionality to hundreds of different buttons scattered everywhere to make them display controller commands would have taken multiple weeks.

-Mouse support has been improved, mostly as a side-effect on the controller support. Right-clicking will now bring up the controller context menu, although there do remain a few things that you will have to do with keyboard in addition to mouse (namely magic/techniques/pausing since there are controller button binds for those).

Bugfixes:

-Fixed a bug where unequipping a talisman may have been causing problems.