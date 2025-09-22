Hello Stellaris Community!

The second installment of Stellaris: Season 09, Shadows of the Shroud is available now!

Reality is only one thread in a vast, trembling web. In Shadows of the Shroud, empires reach beyond the material realm, attuning to ancient powers and bargaining with entities that exist beyond time. Psionic Auras ripple outward, warping systems and reshaping destinies. While the Mindwardens wage silent war against psionic corruption, the Shroud Patrons gather, their gifts as lavish as their demands. The deeper one delves, the harder it is to return. The journey that began with The Machine Age and deepened with BioGenesis finds its most haunting revelation in Shadows of the Shroud.

The time has come to pierce the veil.

The Shadows of the Shroud expansion includes:​

Psionic Ascension (also unlocked by Utopia)​

Three new Origins:​ Endbringers​ Mindwardens​ Shroud-Forged​

Shroud-Forged grants access to the Gestalt Machine Intelligence authority while playing this Origin.​

Six new Civics​ Chosen / Chosen Executives / Chosen Many / Apostle Network​ Entropy Drinkers / Corporate Vampires / Parasitic Caste / Energy Extractors​ Experimental Sentencing / Judicial R&D / Corrective Consciousness​ Secret Societies / Influential Cartel​ Superstitious Beliefs / Fortune Enterprise / Zodiac Nexus / Pattern Finders​ Tankbound / Corporate Thinktank​

An enhanced Psionic Ascension Situation, culminating in advanced Psionic government forms​

A new system for delving into the Shroud itself, including Deeds, Accords, Callings, and Covenants​

Psionic Auras and Seals​

New Patrons and entities to encounter in the Shroud, and expanded content for old acquaintances​

EXPANDED END OF THE CYCLE​

New Psionic Species Traits​

Psionic Portraits that reflect the change within once their Psionic potential has been unleashed​

Two new shipsets​ Mindwarden​ Psionic​

Psionic Diplomatic Room, City Set, Advisor, Music Tracks, and more​

Shadows of the Shroud is available now on its own or as part of Stellaris: Season 09!

Haven’t been keeping up with dev diaries? Lets get you caught up!





Psionic Ascension

Shadows of the Shroud completes our “arc of ascension” rework of ascension paths in Stellaris. Psionically ascending requires completing the Psionic Tradition Tree, which is unlocked by taking the Mind over Matter Ascension Perk and researching the Psionic Theory technology. Much like the other ascensions, Psionic Ascension will start a situation with several different approaches allowing you to choose how your empire approaches ascension and with events that will explore the ramifications of ascension on your empire.

Completing Psionic Ascension will give access to the Shroud tab, each section in the circle represents a different domain of a Shroud Patron, and your position within the Shroud shows your attunement to each of the Shroud Patrons, and your actions within the “real world” can affect your alignment in the Shroud.

Delving into the Shroud

Your first Delve into the Shroud is completely unknown and extremely taxing on your telepaths - it may take years for them to recover enough psionic energy to attempt to delve into the Shroud again. During your first delve you will be approached by one of the four Major Patrons, the Eater of Worlds, the Instrument of Desire, the Composer of Strands or - new in Shadows of the Shroud - the Cradle of Souls. Shadows of the Shroud also includes 8 minor patrons, four of which you may encounter based on your position in the Shroud during your playthrough.



Each Major patron will have a Calling - tasks that they want you to complete - with the reward being increased Attunement to that particular Patron. Additionally, each Major Patron also has a list of positive and negative Deeds that will either increase or decrease attunement to that Patron’s domain, and will alter your position within the domains of the Shroud. Envoys can also be assigned to increase your Attunement with Major Patrons in the Shroud.

Attunement to a domain grants Psionic Accords, which are essentially passive effects for mastering that domain. Active Covenant Powers exist for those who are more eager to lash themselves to serving a patron. Accepting a Covenant with a Major Patron will unlock both of its active Covenant Powers, but for those who are interested in forging their own path in the Shroud, the first of each Major Patron’s Covenant Powers can be unlocked with the right Attunement to their domain.





Psionic Auras

An empire that has achieved a certain level of Attunement with a domain unlocks Accords, but also gains access to the Psionic Auras technology. This will allow some of the Shroud’s power to leak back into corporeal reality, emitted from where your psionic population is concentrated. These Auras provide passive benefits to you and your allies, and hinder your enemies.

If you haven’t made a Covenant with an entity, your Aura will reflect the nature of the domain with which you have the greatest accord - though if you’re actively moving about the Shroud it won’t change more than once a month.

Upon forming a Covenant or rejecting all Covenants to forge your own path, Psionic Aura Intensification becomes available to research. This allows your Aura to grow and even spread into other systems. When two Auras collide, the stronger Aura will eat away at the weaker one until it can take over.





Mindwarden Enclave

Motivated by a deep antipathy toward the Shroud, this organization provides services and technology to counteract the powerful effects of psionic practices. Their mission is to protect against the menace of the Shroud and all those who spread its ill effects. They believe in minds free from invasion, and a galaxy fortified against psionics.

Assuming you have not been compromised, the Mindwardens will provide a number of services. They will happily warn newcomers of the dangers presented by the ethereal, can offer “Thought Police” services to reduce crime, can provide targeted raids against known threats (similar to Marauders, but with greater strength of purpose and intent), and will happily dispose of donated Zro.

Those who have earned the Mindwarden’s trust can also make use of their logistical assistance - reducing ship upkeep for ten years, hire Assault Wardens armies that excel against Psionic foes, or provide the services of a Mindwarden Commissioner that can act as a Thought Warden on your Council.

One of the greatest inventions of the Mindwardens, however, is the Shroud Seal. These seals drain the power of Psionic Auras, weakening them over time. Shroud Seals will suppress their system and adjacent systems, though there are rumors of a Relic that can increase their power. Should the corruptive influences of a Psionic Aura threaten your territory, the Mindwardens can provide a counter to this malicious influence.





Origins

Mindwarden Origin - Should you wish to take a proactive approach towards dealing with otherworldly menaces, the challenging Mindwarden origin is here. The perils of the Shroud are not only many, but unfortunately they are also near. The terrible “psi-radiation” of the Aura of the Dreamer infects many of the systems close to your homeworld.

You’ll need to learn about this threat and how to counteract it. Thankfully, your ancestors overcame a psychic plague long ago and left you with an Ancient Ward to protect your people.

Should you succeed at containing this menace and securing the psychic safety of your empire, you’ll be able to release fleets to establish the first Mindwarden enclaves. Your empire will have a special relationship with them - providing the services the Enclaves normally possess as well as having a relationship similar to that between Mercenary Enclaves and their patrons.

Endbringers Origin - The Endbringers are a challenging and doomed origin. A mysterious calamity turned a neighboring planet into a shrouded world, and your people have been cursed with a sense of foreboding and growing paranoia ever since. Endbringers soon discover an archaeology site at the shrouded world that will provide few answers but will guide you towards your dark patron.

As a madness-consumed doomsday cult, your journey through Psionic Ascension will differ a little from more conventional paths. No Ascension Perk is needed for you to pursue Psionic Ascension - this decision was already made for you long ago. Your entry into the Shroud itself differs a bit as well, as you have already been claimed.

Forming a covenant changes the conventional Shroud UI to a ticking clock, counting down the moments until the end of your story. As the Cycle progresses, you will gain more Covenant Powers, including some that will let you stall for time. Powers that reduce the End of the Cycle Situation Progress can be used only once per game, though: while the End is patient, it is relentless.

Shroud-Forged Origin - The Shroud-Forged Origin explores the tale of a gestalt machine intelligence that has attracted the attention of the Shroud entity known as the Animator of Clay. Will you reassert control over your wayward drones, or embrace the Animator’s gifts?

Both paths have unique benefits and drawbacks - spurning the blessings of a capricious eldritch entity has obvious downsides, but accepting them could be just as dangerous. The balance of power within your empire is reflected in the Forged by the Shroud situation.





Civics

Superstitious Beliefs - These empires believe that good and bad fortunes occur in a 13 year cycle. The Superstitious Beliefs set of civics highlight civilizations that find patterns that others cannot see, and rely on predictions, numerology, astronomy, or other techniques to ensure that good fortune is assured. They can also use their Galactic Dowsing edict that allows them to apply their skill at divination to surveying, which will provide tangible benefits to their empire.

Experimental Sentencing - Grants access to the Experimental Testing situation which lets you choose a branch of research to focus on - Physics, Society, or Engineering, and when completed will provide progress on a technology upon completion. Some of the Test Subjects will be lost, but it’s easy enough to acquire more.

Tankbound Civic​ - Pops from a Tankbound society are unable to leave their protective vats of specialized bio-fluids. They are heavily reliant on assistive equipment and have difficulty engaging directly in physical work. They automatically automate their rural jobs (though starting with less efficiency than true automation), but as they unlock technologies related to automation they will work off these penalties.

Entropy Drinkers​ - The Entropy Drinkers civics enable the transfer of life energy from the populace to the Empire's leaders. These empires possess edicts that further empower their leaders by siphoning additional life energy from the populace. The Convergence of Will edict has both Unity and Zro upkeep. Having plenty of Energy Thralls will also reduce the Pop Growth Speed penalties of these edicts.

Secret Societies​ - These mysterious factions are revealed upon establishing communications with their contacts, each driven by priorities markedly different from standard factions. Secret Societies also get a new Diplomatic action allowing them to trigger a Proxy War (Proxy wars can also be unlocked through the Subterfuge tradition tree for those who own Nemesis and Shadows of the Shroud) between two empires, provided they have enough infiltration or trust with the target empire.

Chosen - The Chosen Civics act as a fast-track to forming Accords with a Major Patron of your choice. You will be able to select which Major Patron has selected your people, gain attunement to your Patron and begin with their first Accord. Your innate connection to the Shroud lets you view the Shroud UI, though you will not be able to Delve into the Shroud itself until you progress through Psionic Ascension. While you start with a head-start at attuning towards your Chosen Patron, you are not required to form a Covenant with them but will be unable to forge your own path into the Shroud.





Ships and Portraits

Shadows of the Shroud also includes a selection of Shroud-inspired species portraits, including Psionic phenotype traits. And two new shipsets, the Psionic Shipset, and the Mindwarden Shipset.





And more!

Including a new city set, diplomatic room, voice advisor and new music tracks!

Pierce the Veil and Ascend into greatness with Shadows of the Shroud today!