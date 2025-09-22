Hey, Renowners!

We're thrilled to announce that Renown is now available on Steam! We wanted to thank each and every one of you for all the support you've given us over its development. Whether it's being an original backer, a community member in our Discord waiting to pickup the game, or a new arrival - we're hugely appreciative to all of you. As a team of four people, it has been a huge undertaking to get Renown to this stage and we're just getting started on our roadmap.



Lastly, if you encounter any bugs or issues, please don't hesitate to get in touch here or on our Discord, but in the meantime here's a couple of fixes for some known issues.

/Jesse, Alex, Charlie & Kaz



Renown Troubleshooting Steps

If you’re having trouble launching or are being kicked from a server on join, this may be to Easy Anti-Cheat, try the following steps in order:

1) Verify or Reinstall the Game

Use your platform’s file verification option to check for missing or corrupted files. If problems continue, uninstall and reinstall the game.

2) Check Your Antivirus/Firewall

Make sure your security software isn’t blocking Renown or Easy Anti-Cheat. Add the game’s installation folder to your antivirus and firewall exceptions list.

3) Close Background Apps

Shut down unnecessary programs running in the background, especially overlays (Discord, Steam, NVIDIA, etc.) or system monitoring tools that may conflict with EAC.

4) Reinstall Easy Anti-Cheat

Navigate to Renown’s installation folder. Run UninstallAntiCheat.bat, then run InstallAntiCheat.bat to reinstall EAC.

5) Update Drivers and Windows

Outdated graphics, network, or system drivers can cause issues. Ensure your Windows installation and all drivers are fully up to date.

6) Remove Old Renown Folders

If you previously installed an older version of Renown (Backer, Demo, etc.), delete the following folder before launching the game:

%USERPROFILE%\\AppData\\Local\\Renown_Combat

7) Physically delete any left over files after uninstalling Renown.

If you’ve previously installed Renown, the game files will be located inside one of your Steam Library folders. The default path is typically:

SteamLibrary\\steamapps\\common\\Renown

However, your Steam Library may be located on a different drive (for example, D:\\SteamLibrary... instead of C:...) if you’ve chosen a custom installation location or have multiple Steam Libraries.

If you’re not sure where the game is installed, you can always locate it directly through Steam by:

Opening your Steam Library.

Right-clicking on Renown and selecting Manage > Browse Local Files.



