22 September 2025 Build 20077386 Edited 22 September 2025 – 14:39:20 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

🛠 Patch Notes:

  • Hidden unnecessary controller icons in the scanner app when using mouse and keyboard.
  • Updated button tooltips in repair machines for controllers.
  • Updated button tooltips for sorting in the inventory.
  • Fixed incorrect scaling of icons in the inventory.
  • Fixed camera behavior during rollovers - camera no longer clips through the ground.
  • Fixed the content of the wreck-related email, now shows the correct direction.






In the meantime, we invite you to check out the forum thread where we gather your feedback and ideas for future updates:
https://steamcommunity.com/app/2404880/discussions/0/604157805816993720/

Windows 64-bit Depot 2404881
