🛠 Patch Notes:
- Hidden unnecessary controller icons in the scanner app when using mouse and keyboard.
- Updated button tooltips in repair machines for controllers.
- Updated button tooltips for sorting in the inventory.
- Fixed incorrect scaling of icons in the inventory.
- Fixed camera behavior during rollovers - camera no longer clips through the ground.
- Fixed the content of the wreck-related email, now shows the correct direction.
