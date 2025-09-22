🛠 Patch Notes:

Hidden unnecessary controller icons in the scanner app when using mouse and keyboard.



Updated button tooltips in repair machines for controllers.



Updated button tooltips for sorting in the inventory.



Fixed incorrect scaling of icons in the inventory.



Fixed camera behavior during rollovers - camera no longer clips through the ground.



Fixed the content of the wreck-related email, now shows the correct direction.



