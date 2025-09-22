 Skip to content
22 September 2025
Hey everyone!

Northwind is officially available in Early Access!

Here’s our launch trailer:

The 2025–2026 Roadmap is confirmed — and there’s more to come soon!

A huge thank you for supporting us throughout this journey. If you encounter any issues, please report them — we’ll fix them as soon as possible. Your feedback has been the driving force behind many improvements in the game, and it will continue to shape its development.

Join us on Discord to share your thoughts, or leave your feedback in the Steam forums! We’d also love for you to spread the word to your favorite streamers and YouTube creators. From the bottom of our hearts, thank you so much for supporting us over the years! 💕

– The Northwind Team, Barking Kitten Interactive

