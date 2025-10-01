Our Melba tech team has been hard at work on a number of features and upgrades for improved planet-sized terrain generation, and we are ready to share the next major update of Preface: Undiscovered World: v0.3.0.

What’s new in v0.3.0?



New Worlds to Explore!

We’ve added 5 new planets for you to explore.

Note: For the time being, changing planets via deeplinks only works if Preface is not already running. Close the program to load up a new planet to explore.



Oceans

Our first iteration of planet-scale water is now part of Preface and it works on planets of any size.

Environmental Audio

With this patch, we’re also introducing biome-specific environmental audio.

Updated Shaders

As always, and as part of our goal to develop our engine transparently with the community, we have updated our public Shader repository on GitHub.

Check out the latest improvements by trying the latest version of Preface yourself, and tell us what you think here on Steam or on our Discord. You can also take a look at our dev blog on offline basemap generation and its mix of procedural and machine learning techniques.

To see everything we’ve added, improved, and rebuilt: Read the v0.3.0 Changelog.